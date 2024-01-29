Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $3,855,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in 3M by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $978,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $96.10 on Monday. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $120.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.31.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MMM

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.