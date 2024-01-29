Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CSX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.23 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

