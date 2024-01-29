Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.04 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $55.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

