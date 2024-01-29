Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.64 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,225 shares of company stock valued at $58,382,939 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ANET opened at $265.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.55 and its 200-day moving average is $203.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.32 and a 12 month high of $270.63.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

