Arizona State Retirement System Has $22.66 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 551,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4 %

Citigroup stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

