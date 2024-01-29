Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.23 on Monday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

