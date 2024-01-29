Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.3 %

TDG stock opened at $1,082.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,001.10 and a 200-day moving average of $919.69. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,089.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.