Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,958 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 433,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of USB opened at $42.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

