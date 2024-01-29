Arizona State Retirement System Sells 653 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,159 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $230.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.04. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

