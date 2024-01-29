Arizona State Retirement System Sells 786 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $485.27 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $494.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $466.87 and its 200 day moving average is $445.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

