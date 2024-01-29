Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $292.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.62 and a 52 week high of $301.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.78.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,404,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,250 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,614 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

