Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $40,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

AZO stock opened at $2,780.24 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,783.52. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,635.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2,567.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,561 shares of company stock valued at $55,557,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

