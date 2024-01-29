ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $45.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.