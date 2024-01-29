Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Arrowroot Acquisition Price Performance

Arrowroot Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. 159,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,205. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Arrowroot Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARRW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 14.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 756,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter worth $147,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.