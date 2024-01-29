Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Artesian Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $61.98.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 73.72%.

In other news, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $109,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,565.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Artesian Resources news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $203,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,453.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $109,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,565.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,450 shares of company stock worth $321,356. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 24.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 153.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 64.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 347.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.