Atlas Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,744 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

