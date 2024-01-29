Atlas Wealth LLC Buys 12,312 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Atlas Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,373,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accounts for 4.3% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Atlas Wealth LLC owned 1.14% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $22,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $18.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

