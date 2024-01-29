Atlas Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,174,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 459,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 520.5% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 254,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 213,626 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.13. 129,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,966. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.1027 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

