Atlas Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Atlas Wealth LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $480,000.

Shares of BATS RDVI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. 470,811 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

