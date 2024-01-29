Atlas Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,794 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 50,551 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1,440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 284,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 266,453 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 109,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the period.

DCF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.33. 8,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,736. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $8.38.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

