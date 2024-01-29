Atlas Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Atlas Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 180,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,360,000 after acquiring an additional 74,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.7 %

TMO traded up $9.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $556.69. The stock had a trading volume of 926,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $597.54. The company has a market capitalization of $215.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $520.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

