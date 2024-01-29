Atlas Wealth LLC Sells 3,381 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Atlas Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 166,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the period.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTG traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.99. 6,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,632. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,341.47%.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

