Atlas Wealth LLC Sells 7,405 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Atlas Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECAT. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ECAT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.77. 104,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,355. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,885 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $46,535.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,224,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,737,604.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 105,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,357,574 shares of company stock worth $68,686,494 over the last ninety days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

