Atlas Wealth LLC Sells 76,230 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Atlas Wealth LLC lessened its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 76,230 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 622,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,527 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 28.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 499,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 87.2% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 21,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.80. 23,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,410. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

In related news, COO Alexander Merk acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $55,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,970 shares in the company, valued at $580,561.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other ASA Gold and Precious Metals news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $256,146.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,130,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,250,556.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Alexander Merk purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $55,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,561.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 698,594 shares of company stock worth $10,473,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

