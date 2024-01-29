Atlas Wealth LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 558,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 91,466 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 755,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 43,273 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $333,799.41. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,525,277 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,985.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 81,001 shares of company stock worth $634,337.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,362. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

