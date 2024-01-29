Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM traded up $3.04 on Monday, reaching $250.83. 162,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,270. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of -126.42 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.82.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,024,319.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,845 shares in the company, valued at $91,094,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,024,319.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,845 shares in the company, valued at $91,094,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,558 shares of company stock worth $64,104,848. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

