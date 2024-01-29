Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $113.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Barclays decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.