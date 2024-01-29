ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 201,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

ATN International Price Performance

ATN International Increases Dividend

Shares of ATNI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.35. 6,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ATN International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ATN International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ATN International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in ATN International by 14.4% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ATN International by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

