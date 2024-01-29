Atria Investments Inc Acquires 5,107 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $12,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $105,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth $118,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 39.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $343,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

FAPR opened at $35.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.