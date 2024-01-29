Atria Investments Inc Buys 6,576 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. HSBC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.76.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $551.68 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $597.54. The company has a market cap of $213.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $520.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

