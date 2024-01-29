Atria Investments Inc Buys 678 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,679 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 949.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $292.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.26. The firm has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.