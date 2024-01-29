Atria Investments Inc Has $38.33 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $38,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 856,675 shares of company stock valued at $293,293,442. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:META opened at $395.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $146.95 and a one year high of $396.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.64. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.