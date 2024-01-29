Atria Investments Inc Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $121.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

