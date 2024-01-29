Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 11.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 101.9% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $371.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.57. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,884 shares of company stock worth $6,674,166. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.06.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

