Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $111.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

