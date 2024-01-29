Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,210 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $33,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,944 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $151.35 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

