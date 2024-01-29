Atria Investments Inc Sells 47,185 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,185 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $107.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $107.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

