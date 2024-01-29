AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Down 32.4% in January

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,900 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th.

Institutional Trading of AudioCodes

AudioCodes Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 5.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 13.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUDC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

