Autodesk’s (ADSK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $265.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.40.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $253.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $256.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.88 and its 200-day moving average is $217.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,890,468. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,292,000 after buying an additional 435,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Autodesk by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,343,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

