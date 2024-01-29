Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives C$12.37 Consensus PT from Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.38.

Several research firms recently commented on APR.UN. Laurentian raised Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$12.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$11.05 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$9.71 and a 52-week high of C$12.93. The stock has a market cap of C$439.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.74.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

