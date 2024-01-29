AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,806.71

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2,806.71 and last traded at $2,805.43, with a volume of 23159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,780.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,635.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,567.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,561 shares of company stock worth $55,557,316 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AutoZone by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

