Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.79. 27,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average is $57.42. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

