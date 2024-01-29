Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 131 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $92.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.09. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

