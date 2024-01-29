Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 76 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after buying an additional 7,342,339 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $334,312,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,496,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,625 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $246.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.82. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $258.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

