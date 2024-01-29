Aveo Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $151.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.26. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

