Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.29.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

