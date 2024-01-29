Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $234,116,000 after purchasing an additional 556,178 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $215.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $238.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.65.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

