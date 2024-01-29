Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 153 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,662 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,718 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.46.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $77.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

About American Electric Power



American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

