Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 197 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 93.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.3% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

