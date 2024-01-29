AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Down 29.2% in January

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,600 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 670,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho lowered AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

AVROBIO Stock Performance

AVRO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 55,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,928. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). Research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AVROBIO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AVROBIO by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

